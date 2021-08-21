Pedro Martinez led the Bowling Green Hot Rods with three hits in a walk-off, 7-6 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Greensboro (59-35) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead off Bowling Green starter Carlos Garcia, but the Hot Rods responded in the second. Evan Edwards doubled to right and scored when Logan Driscoll did the same. Driscoll went to third when Jacson McGowan struck a one-out single to left and scored when Martinez flared a single to shallow left, tying the game at 2-2.
Grasshoppers starter Quinn Priester baffled Bowling Green hitters over the next two innings while receiving a run in the second and three more in support in the fourth, taking a 6-2 advantage thanks to Jonah Davis’ long home run to right.
Bowling Green (66-28) came within a run in the fifth and sixth. Connor Hollis plated Martinez in the fifth to make it a three-run game against Priester and Jordan Qsar singled to left, scoring Luis Trevino to bring the Hot Rods within two runs, 6-4.
In the sixth, Roberto Alvarez singled to center off reliever Oliver Garcia, plating Driscoll while bringing Bowling Green within a run at 6-5.
The Hot Rods came all the way back to tie the game in the eighth against Greensboro reliever Enmanuel Mejia. Alvarez was hit by a pitch and Michael Gigliotti pinch ran for him. McGowan singled to left, moving Gigliotti to second and was replaced with Brett Wisely on the basepaths. Martinez dropped down a sacrifice bunt that drew a throwing error from Mejia, scoring Gigliotti to tie the game.
Bowling Green stranded runners at second and third in the top of the ninth, but Will Matthiessen’s two-out single in the bottom of the inning walked off the Hot Rods in a 7-6 loss.
Garcia allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks, a hit batsman and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Evan McKendry tossed three innings while allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Michael Costanzo tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one hit. Ezequiel Zabaleta (5-3) allowed a run on two hits with a walk in a loss.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send right-hander Miller Hogan (3-2, 3.99) to the mound against Greensboro righty Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2, 2.51).