Matthew Dyer hit a three-run homer in a game that had five lead changes, but the Greenville Drive (10-18 second half, 36-58 full season) defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-11, 59-35) 7-6 in the series finale Sunday at Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville, S.C.
The Drive got on the board first with a three-run second inning, but the Hot Rods rallied with two outs in the third to tie the game against Greenville starter Tyler Uberstine. Alexander Ovalles and Mason Auer walked with two outs ahead of Dyer, who launched his first homer of the season just inside the foul pole in left. The three-run shot made it a 3-3 game.
Brandon Howlett homered with two outs in the third to give the Drive a 4-3 lead, adding two more on Nick Decker’s two-out, two-run homer in the fifth to take a 6-3 advantage.
Bowling Green tied the game in the seventh against Greenville reliever Jordan DiValerio. Gionti Turner led off with a single and Alika Williams walked. Ovalles reached on an error to load the bases and Auer singled, scoring Williams and Turner to make it a one-run game. With two outs, Johan Lopez singled to left, scoring Auer to tie the game. The Drive took the lead in the seventh with two outs and went on to win 7-6 in the series finale.
Patrick Wicklander allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings of work in a no-decision. Nomar Rojas allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in relief. Kyle Whitten (2-2) allowed one run on a hit with a walk and a strikeout in 1.0 inning of work. Audry Lugo threw 1.0 scoreless allowing two hits.
Monday is a leaguewide off day and the Hot Rods return to action Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Bowling Green Ballpark.