Osmy Gregorio fell a triple shy of the cycle and his three-run homer helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods take down the Aberdeen IronBirds 5-3 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (22-12) and IronBirds (20-12) play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Aberdeen started the game with three runs against Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray in the top of the first inning. With one out, Jordan Westburg singled and Kyle Stowers hit a two-run homer to take the lead, 2-0. In the next at-bat, Zach Watson hit a solo home run to increase the IronBirds' advantage to 3-0.
Bowling Green responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second against IronBirds starter Garrett Stallings. Niko Hulsizer led off with a walk and moved up to third on a Jordan Qsar single Two outs later, Gregorio hit a three-run homer that sailed over the bullpen in right field to tie the game at 3-all.
With Stallings still on the mound, Bowling Green added another run in the fifth inning. Evan Edwards hit a two-out single and scored on a Hulsizer RBI double to make it a 4-3 Hot Rods lead.
Bowling Green scored one more run in the sixth inning against IronBirds reliever Clayton McGinness. Jacson McGowan led off with a walk and moved to third on a Gregorio single and a throwing error. Blake Hunt brought in McGowan on a sacrifice fly to expand the lead to two runs and led to a 5-3 win.
Murray (4-0) went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while strikiMng out three in a win. Mikey York tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Ezequiel Zabaleta hurled twoscoreless innings, walking one and striking out three in his first save of the year.
On Saturday, the Hot Rods will start left-hander Joe La Sorsa (2-0, 2.66) against IronBirds righty Kyle Brnovich (3-1, 2.73).