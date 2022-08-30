Heriberto Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 26 games, driving in a pair of runs to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-2 win over the Asheville Tourists in the series opener Tuesday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
After the Hot Rods (73-46 overall, 32-22 second half) and Tourists (54-65, 28-26) traded zeros over the first three innings, BG scored the first run of the game in the fourth against Asheville starter Aaron Brown. Alika Williams worked a one-out walk and, with two outs, Hernandez doubled to right center, scoring Williams to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.
Matthew Dyer hit his fourth home run of the season to lead off the fifth, giving BG a 2-0 edge.
After an Asheville homer in the bottom of the fifth, Hernandez plated Alexander Ovalles from third on an infield single to extend the Hot Rods' lead to 3-1.
Bowling Green scored two more runs in the seventh to gain a 5-1 edge and while Asheville scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, BG held on for a 5-2 win to open the series.
Victor Muñoz threw four scoreless frames, holding Asheville to four hits with a walk, a strikeout, and two hit batters in a no-decision. Sean Mullen allowed one run on a hit with two strikeouts. Kyle Whitten (4-2) threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in a win. Matthew Peguero allowed one unearned run with a hit and a strikeout over an inning of work.
The Hot Rods and Tourists will play a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch of game one will be at 4:05 p.m. CT, with \the second game set to begin approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one is recorded. The Hot Rods will start left-hander Patrick Wicklander (4-4, 5.31) against Tourists righty Diosmerky Taveras (4-3, 4.92) in the opener. In game two, Asheville will throw lefty Colton Gordon (0-0, 5.40) against Bowling Green righty Ben Peoples (0-0, 0.00), who will make his High-A debut.