It was a much-needed win for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who blanked Greensboro 3-0 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Heriberto Hernandez broke the franchise record for home runs in a season, while Logan Workman and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout to snap a three-game losing streak. Bowling Green (75-52 overall, 34-28 second half) entered the game 1-6 in the last seven games.
“I think getting the win was key there,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “We haven’t been swinging the bats too well or scoring too much. … We still have to clean up a lot. We have not played good baseball and this still was not one of our best games. We had too many mistakes – too many lack of hustle mistakes. We have to make sure we are at the top of our game as we go into Tuesday.”
Bowling Green broke through with an RBI single by Mason Auer in the first inning.
Two innings later, Auer homered to make it 2-0 and Hernandez followed with a home run two pitches later to left-center field – his 24th homer of the season. Jordan Qsar set the franchise record with 23 homers last season. Hernandez has 85 RBIs, one shy of the team record set by Phil Wonderlich in 2011.
“Both of the home runs were well hit, but Heriberto’s was a bomb,” Smith said. “You look back at last year’s team, you don’t think anybody is going to break that. He goes ahead and breaks it right there. He’s really close to that RBI record too, maybe one or two.”
That was more than enough offense for the BG pitching staff.
Workman earned the win, improving to 5-3. The right-hander threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.
“Any time you have a day game – and you magnify it to an 11 o’clock day game – it comes down to your starting pitcher,” Smith said. “Whoever has the starting pitcher is going to come out and win that game. He really pitched well.”
Austin Vernon followed with two scoreless innings. Kyle Whitten allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth, with Antonio Menendez earning his second save with a perfect ninth.
It was Bowling Green’s ninth shutout of the season, the first since Aug. 6.
Auer paced the offense with two of the Hot Rods' six hits.
RECORD HIT
As Hernandez rounded the bases following his record-setting homer, he said he was unaware of what he had accomplished – only learning that he broke the record when he was congratulated by coaches and teammates in the dugout following the at-bat.
He said it was an honor to be a part of Hot Rods history.
“Definitely significant for me,” Hernandez said through a translator. “I’ve been here for the whole season, seen the fans come behind (me) and the team. It’s a really great city. I’m happy to be a part of history.”
WELCOME HOME
Former Bowling Green High School standout Luke Brown was in the lineup for Greensboro on Wednesday, hitting ninth and playing left field.
Brown finished his day 0-for-2 with a walk.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Right-hander Anthony Molina (12-2, 3.12) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Right-hander Ricky DeVito (3-5, 4.70) is scheduled to start for Greensboro.