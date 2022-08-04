Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Heriberto Hernandez hits a three-run homer to give the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead in the third inning of the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Kyle Manzardo, right, celebrates with third baseman Johan Lopez after safely sliding home in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Heriberto Hernandez is welcomed to home plate by first baseman Kyle Manzardo (21) and designated hitter Gionti Turner (13) after hitting a three-run homer to give the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead in the third inning of the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Anthony Molina pitches to Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Jacob Gonzalez in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods center fielder Alexander Ovalles bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Heriberto Hernandez runs to third base in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Johan Lopez bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Johan Lopez tosses his bat as he runs to first base in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Anthony Molina pitches to Greensboro Grasshoppers left fielder Ernny Ordonez in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Alika Williams bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Heriberto Hernandez stayed hot, homering for a third straight game in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 6-3 win over Greensboro on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Hernandez’s three-run homer, his 17th of the season, gave the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead in the third inning and sparked a string of six straight runs for Bowling Green (61-36 overall, 20-12 second half).
Johan Lopez added a solo homer in the fourth and the Hot Rods added two more in the fifth to build a 6-1 advantage. Greensboro (43-54, 16-16) scored a run in the seventh and eighth but was unable to complete the comeback.
Anthony Molina (11-1) earned his second victory as a starter this season, working five innings and allowing one run on four hits and struck out three. Victor Muñoz earned the save allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts in four innings.
Bowling Green finished with seven hits, two by Kyle Manzardo.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-1, 4.04) gets the start for the Hot Rods, with right-hander Justin Meis (1-3, 6.19) scheduled to start for Greensboro.