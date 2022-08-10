Heriberto Hernandez had four RBIs and two hits in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 6-4 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Hot Rods (65-37 overall, 24-13 second half) got on the board in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead against Dash starter Garrett Sh'oenle. With two outs, Mason Auer singled to center field and Hernandez hit a two-run homer to left-center, giving BG a 2-0 edge. Hernandez’s go-ahead blast traveled 414 feet and was his 19th of the season.
In the bottom of the frame, Winston-Salem (49-54, 16-21) plated a pair of runs to tie the game, 2-all.
Bowling Green took the lead back in the fifth. With one out Gionti Turner doubled to left center and stole third. Alika Williams greeted Dash reliever Chase Plymell with an infield single, scoring Turner to give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.
Bowling Green extended its lead in the seventh against the Winston-Salem bullpen. Abiezel Ramirez walked and Turner bunted for a single, loading the bases when Matthew Dyer singled off the wall in right. Alex Mateo took over on the mound and Williams drove home Ramirez with a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 4-2. A walk to Auer loaded the bases again and Hernandez singled to left, bringing home Turner and Dyer to give BG a 6-2 lead.
Winston-Salem scored in the seventh and eighth to cut the Hot Rods' advantage to 6-4, but that’s as far as the BG bullpen would let them get in the Hot Rods second straight win over the Dash.
Anthony Molina (12-1) held the Dash to two unearned runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings with a strikeout in a win. Graeme Stinson allowed two runs on one hit with three walks over 2 1/3 innings and earned a hold. Franklin Dacosta tossed the ninth, earning a save with one strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Dash continue their series on Thursday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.
