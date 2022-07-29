Heriberto Hernandez blasted two homers while Nate Soria had a banner day in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 10-2 win over the Greenville Drive on Friday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
The Hot Rods (58-34 overall, 17-10 second half) plated the first run of the game in the second inning against Greenville starter Thad Ward. Abiezel Ramirez reached on a two-out infield single and Soria grounded the first pitch of his at-bat to right field. Ramirez went to third on the play and Drive right fielder Gilberto Jimenez made an errant throw to third, allowing Ramirez to score. The error made it a 1-0 game.
The Drive (35-57, 9-17) tied the game in the third, but Bowling Green took the lead back in the fourth. Soria came through with runners at second and third, ripping a two-run single to right to put BG in front 3-1.
After Greenville came within a run in the fourth, BG got a two-run homer off the bat of Hernandez to put the Hot Rods up 5-2.
The Hot Rods extended their lead in the ninth, plating five runs. Hernandez hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot, to make it 8-2 and Logan Driscoll went back-to-back to give BG a 9-2 cushion. Ramirez tripled and Soria singled, his fourth hit of the game, plating Ramirez to make it 10-2 while BG went on to win by the same score.
Victor Muñoz threw four innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts. Anthony Molina (10-1) earned the win after five shutout frames while allowing five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Drive continue their series at 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday in Greenville, S.C. Bowling Green will start right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-1, 4.22) against Greenville righty Wyatt Olds (1-6, 6.44).