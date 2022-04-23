Garrett Hiott hit his first homer of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 7-2 loss to the Rome Braves on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The two teams, which are tied atop the South Atlantic League South division, play the fourth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Rome (9-4) jumped out to an early lead in the second inning with Beau Phillip driving home the game's first run off Hot Rods starter John Doxakis.
In the bottom of the third Hiott struck to tie the game against Tanner Gordon, Rome’s starter. With one out, Hiott bashed his first home run of the season to right-center, making it a 1-1 game.
Back-to-back homers in the fourth, including a two-run shot off the bat of Javier Valdes, gave Rome back the lead 4-1.
The Hot Rods (9-4) plated a run in the fifth on Hiott’s sacrifice fly, but it was after Rome had driven in three more in the top of the frame. Rome added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly and went on to win 7-2.
Doxakis (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Anthony Molina went 3 1/3 frames out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Audry Lugo tossed 1 2/3 hitless frames, allowing one unearned run with a walk and two strikeouts.
