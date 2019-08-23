Miller Hogan had a career-high 10 strikeouts in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 16-4 win Thursday over the Lake County Captains at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
The Hot Rods improved to 75-54 overall and 36-23 in the second half ahead of the series finale at 6 p.m. CDT Friday.
Bowling Green took the lead in the fourth. Jonathan Aranda singled to left and went to third on Jordan Qsar’s double. A passed ball scored Aranda and allowed Qsar to take third. Chris Betts and Grant Witherspoon picked up an RBI on a single to left, making it 4-2. Seaver Whalen walked to load the bases and Erik Ostberg walked to plate Betts and cut the deficit to one. Ford Proctor grounded out to second, plating Witherspoon to tie the game for the second out of the inning. Nick Schnell hit a grounder, but an errant throw to first allowed Schnell to go to second while two runs scored as the Hot Rods took a 6-4 lead.
The Hot Rods extended their lead in the sixth. Whalen ripped a double to left and Ostberg walked. Both scored on Proctor’s single to left to give the Hot Rods an 8-4 edge. Aranda doubled to left, knocking in Proctor to make it 9-4.
Hogan tallied 10 strikeouts in six innings. The Hot Rods added six runs in the eighth inning, with the big blow coming on Ruben Cardenas' three-run homer en route to a 15-4 lead. Bowling Green added another run in the ninth for the final margin.
Hogan (6-3) earned a win after throwing six innings while allowing four runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts. Nick Sprengel earned his first save of the season, allowing two hits and a walk over three innings of work with six strikeouts.
On Friday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Alan Strong (9-4, 2.97) against Captains lefty Matt Turner (2-1, 2.93).
