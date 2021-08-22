Miller Hogan threw five shutout innings in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 10-0 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday night at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
The Hot Rods (67-28) jumped out to a first-inning lead against Grasshoppers starter Carmen Mlodzinski. Pedro Martinez singled to center with one out and stole second. With two outs, Evan Edwards homered for the third time this week to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 advantage.
Bowling Green extended its lead in the second, Mlodzinski’s final inning of work. Grant Witherspoon blasted his 18th homer of the season with one out to make it a 3-0 game. Erik Ostberg walked and Brett Wisely earned a two-out free pass. Martinez singled again, plating Ostberg from second to make it a 4-0 Hot Rods lead.
Bowling Green added a pair of runs in the fourth against Greensboro reliever Bear Bellomy. Witherspoon led off with a single to left and Hill Alexander moved him to third with a double. Wisely lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Witherspoon while Martinez brought home Alexander with a single to give the Hot Rods a 6-0 lead.
Runs in the fifth and seventh expanded the score, while Alexander blasted a two-run homer in the ninth to cap a 10-0 shutout victory.
Hogan (4-2) earned his fourth win of the year after holding Greensboro (59-36) to one hit in five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Michael Mercado tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Zack Trageton threw the final two innings, retiring all six hitters in order with three strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the series finale of the six-game series on Sunday with a 1 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send right-hander Alan Strong (6-1, 6.18) to the mound against Greensboro righty Tanaj Thomas (2-2, 4.53).