Connor Hollis’ 11th inning sacrifice fly proved to be the difference in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 2-1 win in extras over the Rome Braves on Wednesday at State Mutual Field in Rome, Ga.
The Hot Rods (35-19) plated the first run of the game in the top of the second against Rome starter Darius Vines. Connor Hollis led off with a single to right and went from first to third on a single from Erik Ostberg to right field. Pedro Martinez hit into a fielder’s choice that retired Ostberg at second but beat out the relay to first to allow Hollis to score, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 edge.
The Braves (30-24) tied the game in the bottom of the second when Logan Brown singled home Kevin Josephina from third against Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray.
It took until the 11th inning for the Hot Rods to break the tie. Jordan Qsar laid down a sacrifice bunt in the rain to move placed runner Curtis Mead to third. Hollis lifted a sacrifice fly down the right-field line, allowing Mead to score while giving the Hot Rods their second lead of the night, 2-1.
Trevor Brigden entered in the bottom of the frame, locking down an extra-inning victory to even the series with a score of 2-1.
Murray held the Braves to one run on four hits with four strikeouts over five innings of work in a no-decision. Tanner Dodson tossed two shutout innings, allowing four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Alan Strong (5-0) tossed three shutout innings, holding the Braves to one hit with three walks (two intentional) and four strikeouts to earn a win. Brigden threw a scoreless 11th, allowing a hit with a strikeout in a save.
The Hot Rods and Braves play a doubleheader on Thursday with the first game beginning with a 4 p.m. CT first pitch. The Hot Rods start left-hander John Doxakis (0-1, 5.84)against Braves lefty Mitch Stallinhgs (0-1, 4.85) in the opener. Neither team has announced a starter for the second game.