The Bowling Green Hot Rods scored four unanswered runs, three coming from the long ball, in a 5-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods put a run on the board in the first for the second time this series, taking advantage of two-out walks to Kyle Manzardo and Diego Infante. Matthew Dyer hit a grounder to third that was ruled an error after it skipped into left, scoring Manzardo from second to give Bowling Green a one-run lead.
Brooklyn tied it up in the third on a pair of two-out hits before BG retook the lead in the fourth.
Dyer reached with a one-out single and advanced to second on a stolen base. Tanner Murray drove him in with an RBI single to left to give BG the lead back at 2-1. The Hot Rods added another run on a two-out, solo blast by Osleivis Basabe that made the score 3-1.
The power display continued with an opposite-field blast from Infante in the eighth, extending the lead to 5-1.
Matthew Peguero went four innings for BG, allowing one run on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Audry Lugo (3-1) earned the victory in 1 2/3 innings of work. Lugo struck out one and allowed a hit with three walks. Conor Dryer finished off the game with 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing one walk and striking out four to earn his second save of the season.
BG (25-16) and Brooklyn (18-21) will continue their series on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.