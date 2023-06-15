Carson Williams, Bob Seymour and Brock Jones all blasted solo homers for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but the Hickory Crawdads' offense was overbearing in a 9-3 loss on Thursday night at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
The Hot Rods (26-29) scored their first run of the game in the top of the first inning against Crawdads starter Larson Kindreich. Williams lifted a solo homer over the left-field wall, putting Bowling Green up 1-0.
Hickory (24-32) responded in the bottom of the first off Bowling Green starter Sandy Gaston. Alejandro Osuna led off with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. Geisel Cepeda singled and moved up to second on a wild pitch to put a runner in scoring position. Abimelec Ortiz singled to right, scoring Cepeda to make it a 2-1 ballgame.
The Crawdads increased their lead against Hot Rods reliever Cade Halemanu in the bottom of the second. Jayce Easley walked and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Osuna that handed Hickory a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Josh Hatcher homered to left to make it a 5-1 ballgame.
Seymour'shomer in the top of the fourth cut the deficit to 5-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Hickory offense exploded again against Bowling Green reliever Tony Locey. Keyber Rodriguez and Frainyer Chavez smacked back-to-back base hits to put runners on first and second. Cooper Johnson singled to left, moving Chavez to third and scoring Rodriguez to move the score to 6-2. Easley plated Chavez on a base hit and Cepeda singled in Johnson to increase the lead to 8-2. With Easley at third, Locey tossed a wild pitch, allowing Easley to reach home and make it a 9-2 ballgame.
Bowling Green got back on the board in the top of the seventh against Hickory reliever Bradford Webb. Jones laced a solo homer over the center-field wall to cut the deficit to six. The Hot Rods were shut out the last two frames, losing by a score of 9-3.
Kindreich (3-4) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks and totaling eight strikeouts over five frames. Gaston (1-3) took the loss, striking out two, walking one and giving up three hits while allowing two runs over an inning.
Bowling Green and Hickory play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods are starting right-hander Roel Garica (2-3, 5.00), while the Crawdads are starting righty Winston Santos (3-3, 4.66).