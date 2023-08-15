Duncan Davitt struck five batters over four innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods struck out 15 times in a 5-1 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Greensboro (57-49 overall, 21-21 second half) struck first in the bottom of the first inning against Davitt. Josiah Sightler blasted a solo homer to right-center field, putting the Grasshoppers up 1-0.
In the bottom of the third, Wyatt Hendrie singled, stole second and came around to score on an RBI hit from Tres Gonzalez to make it 2-0.
The Grasshoppers increased the lead off Hot Rods reliever Evan Reifert in the bottom of the fifth. Hendrie singled, while Francisco Acuna and Gonzalez worked walks to load the bases. Bowling Green reliever Nate Dahle came into the game and balked, allowing Hendrie to score and make it a 3-0 game.
Jake Brannigan and Termarr Johnson launched back-to-back solo homers off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe in the bottom of the eighth to move the score to 5-0.
The Hot Rods (57-46, 26-16) notched their first run of the night in the top of the ninth against Grasshoppers reliever Cy Nielson. Brock Jones walked and Kamren James got hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Nick Schnell knocked a base hit to center, scoring Jones to cut the deficit to 5-1. Jalen Battles grounded into a double play, ending the game at 5-1.
Jake Stevenson (2-0) earned the win, allowing a walk and striking out three over two no-hit innings. Davitt (3-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and five strikeouts over five frames.
Bowling Green and Greensboro play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m CT. Right-hander Sean Harney (1-0, 3.86) starts for the Hot Rods, while righty Bubba Chandler (7-3, 5.11) starts for the Grasshoppers.
