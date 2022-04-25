Fans who attended the recent Bowling Green Hot Rods homestand had the chance to see one of the major changes to minor league baseball this season.
The pitch clock, designed to speed up the game, was implemented for the first time at Bowling Green Ballpark in the just completed series with the Rome (Ga.) Braves.
The new rule in effect states the pitcher has 14 seconds to deliver the pitch, 18 seconds with a man on base. The batter must keep at least one foot in the batter’s box and be ready to hit with nine seconds left on the clock. Pitchers are assessed a ball and batters are assessed a strike if they fail to comply.
The early returns suggest the pitch clock is working. Three of the six games in the series clocked in at two hours, 31 minutes or less with the longest game running two hours, 47 minutes. The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reported last week that in the 132 games with pitch clocks, nine-inning games were on average 20 minutes shorter than the games without a pitch clock.
Bowling Green experienced the pitch clock for the first time during a road series at Hickory (N.C.). The Rome series was the second week adjusting to the new rule.
Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said players are still getting used to the new rules.
“We had four strikes called against us (April 19),” Smith said. “We had balls called against us in Hickory. I told the guys, ‘You may like it, you may dislike it. You may love it, you may hate it. It doesn’t matter. It is here and it is part of our rules, so you are going to have to get used to it.’ ”
Catcher Logan Driscoll said he’s learning to adjust but is not a fan of the new rules.
“Honestly I think it is kind of messing with the game a little too much, but we are adjusting to it,” Driscoll said. “It’s more of just ‘Hey, let’s get on the mound and start rolling.’ Some guys like it. In some places I have been some guys like to take their time and assess the situation and process. Speaking for myself, that is how I go about my business. It’s been hard for me to adjust to it, but I am starting to get the hang of it.”
Smith said his staff has made sure to get players to see it as just another extension of the game – not letting it take a mental toll.
“Just don’t let it mess with your routine,” Smith said. “Just get in your routine and get set and ready to go. We have to find ways to get better at preparing … just don’t even look at it. In the next week, we won’t even know it is there.”
Smith added while it can speed up games, he hopes that is the only way it changes the game.
“I thought the first time it was put into play in Hickory it was an absolute speed game,” Smith said. “We had six innings in like 45 minutes. Guys were just rushing, rushing. I think the quicker pace is good for the game. It’s doing the right thing – (lowering) the time in between pitches – as long as it doesn’t mess with anything integrity-wise in the game.”