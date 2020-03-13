Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .RECENT HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 32.5 FEET BY MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 33.0 FEET...OLD FERRY RIVER ROAD IN ABERDEEN FLOODS. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 32.5 FEET ON MAR 7 2015. &&