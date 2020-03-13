The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced Friday the cancellation of events at Bowling Green Ballpark during the month of March, including Saturday’s Fan Fest.
The announcement comes after Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced postponements to their start of the 2020 baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to events being canceled or postponed at the stadium, the ballpark will also be closed to the public as a precautionary measure. Tickets for the 2020 season and all merchandise will still be available to fans through the team’s website, www.bghotrods.com, and fans will be able to reach a representative at the office over the phone at 270-901-2121 during normal office hours.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our fans,” Hot Rods General Manager and COO Eric C. Leach said in a news release. “We’re going to keep working with local officials to keep an eye on the situation while we continue to prepare for the 2020 season. Once we get this year kicked off, the Hot Rods will be back to providing one of the most affordable, family-friendly environments in the state of Kentucky.
“In the event that fans have tickets to any canceled games, we can assure them that they will be honored at a minimum of the full ticket value for a later date in the 2020 season.”
Events that have been canceled include Hot Rods Fan Fest, the Greenwood High School Hot Rods Showcase, and the Western Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball game.
On Thursday, the MLB canceled the remainder of Spring Training and delayed the start to the Major League season by at least two weeks. MiLB released a statement soon after, delaying the 2020 season for an unspecified amount of time.
For more information about the Bowling Green Hot Rods, follow the team’s social media accounts or visit www.bghotrods.com. The Hot Rods will continue to communicate any additional changes as soon as the club is informed by MLB, MiLB, or the Midwest League.
