Bowling Green Hot Rods General Manager and COO Eric Leach

The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League champion Bowling Green Hot Rods announced the Wednesday promotions of Eric C. Leach to president, Kyle Wolz to general manager and Ashlee Wilson to assistant general manager, becoming the first female executive in club history. 

