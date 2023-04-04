The Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday announced their opening day roster, which features five players ranked among the top 30 in the Tampa Rays system – including two in the top 10.
Carson Williams, ranked No. 4 by Baseball America, joins the Hot Rods after playing 113 games for Low-A Charleston last season. The 19-year-old, 2021 first-round pick earned a Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove for his play at shortstop.
Junior Caminero, also 19 and ranked No. 8 by Baseball America, split time between the FCL and Charleston. He batted .299 with six homers and 12 RBIs in Charleston.
Other notable players who are listed on the Rays top-30 according to Baseball America are infielder Willy Vasquez (No. 15), outfielder Shane Sasaki (No. 24) and Austin Vernon (No. 30). Vasquez managed a .256 average over 113 games, collecting 10 homers and 73 RBIs with Charleston last season. In the same lineup, Sasaki hit .324 over 89 games, adding 27 doubles, three triples and nine home runs.
The Hot Rods welcome 14 returners to Bowling Green Ballpark, including nine pitchers who played in the 2022 season – Franklin Dacosta, Antonio Menendez, Victor Munoz, Ben Peoples, Jack Snyder, Graeme Stinson, Kyle Whitten, Patrick Wicklander and Vernon.
Peoples will rejoin the Hot Rods after starting the series-deciding Game 3 of the SAL Championship. Vernon spent 20 innings with Bowling Green, holding opponents to a .176 batting average. Menendez shined over his six games, logging a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings.
Five position players also return to the Hot Rods this season. Infielder Tanner Murray is set to play with the Hot Rods for his third consecutive year, trying to build off the 2022 season where he hit .276 with six home runs and 38 RBIs over 66 games. Outfielders Dru Baker and Matt Dyer are back to start 2023.
Nate Soria is back for a third season after spending parts of 2022 and 2019 with Bowling Green. Also, 2018 first-round pick, Nick Schnell returns to Bowling Green after playing for the Hot Rods in 2019.
Bowling Green opens the season at Asheville (N.C.) on Thursday and returns to Bowling Green Ballpark to open the home schedule against the Rome (Ga.) Braves on Tuesday.