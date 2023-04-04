220916-sports-Hot Rods vs Rome Game 3_outbound 21.jpg
Buy Now

Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Austin Vernon throws during last season’s game against the Rome Braves at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Vernon is part of the 2023 opening day roster for the Hot Rods.

 Joseph Barkoff/Special for the Daily News

The Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday announced their opening day roster, which features five players ranked among the top 30 in the Tampa Rays system – including two in the top 10.