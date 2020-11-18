The Bowling Green Hot Rods announced Wednesday the promotion of Kyle Wolz, who takes over as the team’s assistant general manager, and Holli Hawkins, who assumes the role of creative services director.
Wolz, 30, becomes the Hot Rods’ assistant GM after overseeing the sales team and other facets of the club as the director of sales. Wolz has been with the Hot Rods for more than seven years and started as an intern during the 2014 season. He also served as an account executive and box office manager.
Wolz is also an active member within the southcentral Kentucky community. He is an active board member of the Stuff the Bus foundation, a local nonprofit working to collect and distribute school supplies and funds to children and teachers. Wolz is also the vice president of the Jr. Board for the Buddy House and Down Syndrome of Southcentral Kentucky to help promote awareness and resources offered for those with Down Syndrome.
Wolz, a Western Kentucky University alumnus, is originally from Louisville but lives in Bowling Green.
“Kyle has continued to display an incredible amount of energy and dedication to the Hot Rods and everything he does inside and outside of the ballpark,” Hot Rods COO and GM Eric C. Leach said in a news release. “It has been great to see him rise through the ranks from his internship with us all the way to Assistant General Manager. It’s a testament to how we do things here and to his inner drive for success.”
Hawkins, 26, will oversee all creative projects for the Hot Rods. A California native, Hawkins joined the Hot Rods in 2019 as the team’s social media coordinator and promotions assistant before earning a promotion to social media and marketing manager. Hawkins also manages all social media and marketing for the team, Vette City Catering, Bourbon & Brewfest, and assists Turbo with his Twitter account. Hawkins is a 2018 graduate of California State University, Fullerton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.