The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and member of the Midwest League, will host the franchise’s second annual charity dinner featuring guest speaker and two-time MLB All-Star Rob Dibble on Jan. 30 at the National Corvette Museum.
Dibble, who made stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers over a seven-year career, is best known for being a member of the 1990 World Series champion Reds team and a member of the “Nasty Boys” bullpen. He’s also enjoyed a successful career after baseball.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital, Stuff the Bus and Kids on the Block. There will also be a silent auction and bar during the event.
In January 2019, the Hot Rods hosted their inaugural dinner featuring George Foster, a member of the Reds Hall of Fame. The event raised more than $5,100 for local charities. As an organization, the Hot Rods donated $300,000 in gifts, in-kind donations and donations back to southcentral Kentucky.
“The Bowling Green Hot Rods are a vital community partner for not only Stuff the Bus but numerous outlets,” Tony Rose of Stuff the Bus and host of the Tony Rose Show, said in a news release. “We are in debt to the Hot Rods and their incredible front office for allowing us to be part of their programs that help us with our mission statement of creating a level playing field for all students.”
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet with Dibble until 5:30 p.m. A meet and greet with the general public with the guest speaker will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., when dinner will begin.
Tables are available for $400 while individual tickets are on sale for $40. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 270-901-2121, www.bghotrods.com or at Bowling Green Ballpark prior to the event.
