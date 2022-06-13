It’s only June, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods are in the heat of a pennant race.
After last year’s postseason was limited to the two division winners for the full season playing in a championship series, minor league baseball has returned to the more traditional division of leagues by two halves to determine postseason participants.
In the South Atlantic League, the four playoff teams will be determined by division winners from the first half and second half. If the same team wins both halves, the team with the next best full-season winning percentage in that division will advance.
The first half for the South Atlantic League concludes next week, leaving nine games left to determine first-half winners. In the North Division, Aberdeen has all but locked up the playoff spot, leading by nine games.
In the South Division, it is another story. Bowling Green currently leads the way, but three other teams are still in position. Hickory sits 1½ games back, with Rome 3½ back and Winston-Salem 4½ back.
Bowling Green will continue a three-week stretch in which it plays the three teams chasing the Hot Rods for the division lead this week when it hosts Winston-Salem for a six-game series starting Tuesday. The Hot Rods won four out of six at Rome two weeks ago and just split a series with Hickory last week.
BG manager Jeff Smith said playing in high-stakes games like this is just another key component in development for his players.
“We’ve definitely talked to the guys about it in the last 10 days,” Smith said. “It’s so hard to make the playoffs in the minor leagues. We keep telling the guys, it’s not like it happens every year. To have a chance to make it and play minor league games where every game is meaningful – with that kind of intensity – it’s not only fun, but it helps development.”
The competition has not only been high level, but the importance of each game has been at another level as well.
In five of the 12 games played against Rome and Hickory, the Hot Rods began the day with a half-game lead – including Sunday, when Bowling Green rallied for three runs in the eighth to beat Hickory 5-4 and prevent the Crawdads from taking the lead in the division. It was the second game in the series the Hot Rods won to prevent Hickory from taking the division lead.
Smith said his team may not have realized the importance of the last two weeks when the stretch began, but that has changed now.
“They are aware now,” Smith said. “After this series – the intensity of this series – they are definitely aware.”
The two series have cemented the Hot Rods' position for the division in multiple ways. Bowling Green not only maintained the division lead with a 7-5 record in the last 12 games, the Hot Rods secured the tiebreaker over both Hickory and Rome in case the teams finished tied at the end of the first half.
Bowling Green also had COVID protocol issues during the Hickory series, adding another bit of adversity to the already high-intensity series.
Now comes a Winston-Salem team that is 7-3 in the last 10 games. While Bowling Green battles another contender, Rome and Hickory face the two bottom teams in the division in Greenville and Asheville, adding to the importance of continuing to win.
It’s a challenge, but one Smith said he thinks his team has shown it is up to – especially with the way it has handled this stretch to date.
“They are definitely growing every day and I am really happy for the guys,” Smith said. “Us ballplayers are such creatures of routine. You take us out of routine and a lot of times we don’t know what to do. Getting out of the routine (this week) and coming back, I am really happy for the guys.”