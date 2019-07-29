The Bowling Green Hot Rods avoided a sweep, cruising to a 10-0 win over Lake County (Ohio) in the finale of a three-game series on Monday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Chris Betts finished a triple shy of the cycle, driving in five runs, while Caleb Sampen and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as Bowling Green bounced back from a pair of losses to Lake County to take the finale of the three-game series.
“It was a really good way to finish this series against Lake County,” Hot Rods manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “They have played really well against us, but today I think we swung the bats really good.”
Betts paced a 14-hit attack, getting Bowling Green (62-44 overall, 23-13 second half) on the board with a two-run double in the second.
The Hot Rods added three more in the third – including an RBI double from Jonathan Aranda and an RBI single by Betts – and stretched the margin to 6-0 after an RBI double by Grant Witherspoon in the fifth.
Betts added a two-run homer, his 17th of the season, during a three-run rally in the seventh and Osmy Gregorio capped the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.
“Betts had a couple of days off because he was tired, but today he was swinging the bat really well and he caught a good game,” Ruiz said.
Betts said it was nice to break out after a tough spell.
“You never want to admit you are tired or feeling it, but it is that time of year where I am sure unconsciously it was starting to get to me,” Betts said. “I had a couple of more off days than usual this week. I took a second to just back to what I have done well this year, just focus on some little things, and I think it paid off today.”
Erik Ostberg also finished with three-hit game for the Hot Rods. Witherspoon had two hits and three RBIs, with Gregorio and Tony Pena adding two hits each.
SAMPEN SHINES AGAIN
It was another quality outing for Sampen, who improved 8-4 after allowing two hits over six shutout innings. It was his 11th quality start of the season, tying Alan Strong for the club lead, and his fourth quality start over the last five outings.
CLIMBING THE CHARTS
With his homer Monday, Betts moved into a tie for fourth with Phil Wunderlich for most home runs in a season by a Hot Rods hitter. Derek Dietrich holds the franchise record with 22 homers in 2011.
WELCOME ABOARD, CAPTAIN
A Lake County Captain the first two games of the series, outfielder Ruben Cardenas was in the Bowling Green dugout Monday after he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays organization on Sunday.
Cardenas hit .284 in 84 games with Lake County, with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs. He did not play in Monday’s game.
“I’m really excited about this kid,” Ruiz said. “I saw him play earlier in the season and he is definitely going to help our offense. He is one of those middle of the order type of hitters and a right-handed hitter. In our lineup we don’t have many right-handed hitters … and I think his bat is going to help us a lot.”
To make room for Cardenas, outfielder Izzy Wilson was promoted to High A Port Charlotte (Fla.).
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods head to Dayton for the opener of a four-game series with the Dayton (Ohio) Dragons at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (6-1, 2.81) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Liberatore has a 6.05 ERA over four starts in July – all no-decisions – and hasn’t won since June 28. He is 1-0 in two starts against Dayton this season, allowing six earned runs in 9 1/3 innings.
Left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-0, 3.00) is scheduled to start for the Dragons. Lodolo was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in last month’s MLB draft. He made his Dayton debut Thursday against Great Lakes, allowing one run in three innings.
