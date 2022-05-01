Alexander Ovalles had three hits and three RBIs while Seth Johnson struck out seven in his second start of the week to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-7) to a 4-0 win at the Brooklyn Cyclones (11-10) on Sunday.
BG (14-7) took a two-run lead in the second inning against Cyclones' starter Daison Acosta with two outs. Logan Driscoll walked and went to second when Tanner Murray singled to center field. Ovalles cleared the bases with a double to left, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 advantage.
Bowling Green added two more runs in the fourth to chase Acosta from the game and get to reliever Sammy Tavarez. Driscoll was hit by a pitch with one out and stole second. Murray walked and Driscoll scored when Ovalles singled to right with Murray moving to third. The Hot Rods took a 4-0 lead when Murray scored on a wild pitch.
Johnson tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings while holding the Cyclones to a hit with two walks and seven strikeouts in a no decision. Conor Dryer (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing 3 1/3 innings without allowing a run while holding Brooklyn to two hits with four strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa hurled the final two frames, striking out three.
The Hot Rods have a scheduled off day Monday before starting a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del.