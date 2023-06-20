Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) runs to first in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Kamren James (3) bats in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) slides safely back to first in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Ben Peoples (27) warms up to pitch to Greenville Drive second baseman Max Ferguson (5) in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Ben Peoples (27) pitches to Greenville Drive designated hitter Brainer Bonaci (34) in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) bats in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) slides safely into second as Greenville Drive second baseman Max Ferguson (5) reaches to tag him in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Willy Vasquez (13) bats in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Blake Robertson (25) runs to first in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Brock Jones (1) bats in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Nick Schnell (7) runs home as first baseman Blake Robertson (25) bats in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Ben Peoples (27) lines up to pitch to Greenville Drive centerfielder Roman Anthony (7) in the Hot Rods’ 2-0 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
With its first half playoff chances gone, the Bowling Green Hot Rods played the role of spoiler quite well in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive at Bowling Green Ballpark.
BG starter Ben Peoples set the tone on the mound and the offense provided just enough to slip past division-leading Greenville -- preventing the Drive from getting one step closer to clinching. Greenville leads Winston-Salem by half a game with two games left in the first half.
“The guys were pretty fired up to come home,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “We are happy to get going and hopefully they don’t get to celebrate on our (field).”
Bowling Green (29-30) tallied eight hits, four from leadoff hitter Dru Baker, but was only able to scrape across a couple of runs. Blake Robertson delivered an RBI single in the second and Kenny Piper added a solo homer -- his sixth HR of the season -- just clearing the wall in right center.
“The guys are in a good spot,” Valenzuela said. “They’ve been working really hard with two strikes and you saw it today. They are putting up good at-bats. They are taking bad pitches and swinging at good ones. I think we are in a good spot heading into the second half.”
The pitching took it from there. Peoples had his best start of the season, tossing six shutout innings, allowing three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. It was the second time in four starts that Peoples has worked at least six innings and was a bit of a bounceback after allowing four runs -- three earned -- in five innings of work in Greenville on May 19.
Haden Erbe struck out five over two scoreless innings and Kyle Whitten tossed a scoreless ninth that ended with a strikeout/caught stealing double play to earn his fourth save of the season.
“The last couple of outings for Peoples have been pretty good,” Valenzuela said. “He’s been pounding the zone with his fastball. He’s been using the splitter very well.
“The bullpen came in and followed his lead. It was a good night for everybody.”
Robertson and Piper added two hits each for the Hot Rods.
NIGHT AND DAY
Bowling Green continued its stark contrast in home and road records with another victory at BG Ballpark on Tuesday.
The Hot Rods improved to 21-9 at Bowling Green Ballpark and are 8-21 on the road. Valenzuela said his players might just be more comfortable at home, but he has seen signs that things might change on the road in the second half.
“The last three games in Hickory were really good and again I think we are in a really good spot heading into the second half,” Valenzuela said.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Left-hander Dalton Rogers (1-0, 2.75) is scheduled to start for Greenville, with the Hot Rods starter to be announced.
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.