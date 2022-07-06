Pitching stood tall for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who blanked Hickory 5-0 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Logan Wickman and three relievers combined on a five-hitter as Bowling Green (47-28 overall, 6-4 second half) recorded its sixth shutout of the season, second against the Crawdads. It was Bowling Green’s third straight win.
“We threw some good arms at them tonight,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “It was kind of different looks too. All four guys threw outstanding and gave us a chance (to win).”
Workman allowed two hits and a walk over four innings, while Patrick Wicklander (2-4) earned the win in relief with three scoreless innings -- striking out five Hickory batters.
Audry Lugo and Graeme Stinson each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the shutout.
Offensively, Bowling Green exploded for four runs in the sixth -- highlighted by RBI singles from Alexander Ovalles and Heriberto Hernandez. Ronny Simon capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Bowling Green finished with seven hits, three from Mason Auer.
WELCOME ABOARD
The roster continues to turn for Bowling Green, which added four players to the roster before Wednesday’s game. The Hot Rods have added more than a half a dozen players to the roster since the second half began, with several former BG players getting promoted and a few more going to the injured list.
Smith said he sees the turnover as a good thing.
“I love when guys come up here,” Smith said. “We give new guys a chance to see what they can do and introduce them to this baseball and help them along in their journey. One thing we’ve had this entire year, we’ve always had good starting pitching and that will win you a lot of games.”
DOING WORK
The new roster additions add to the importance of pregame workouts. With temperatures and heat indexes in the triple digits this week, that has made those workouts more difficult.
Smith said the team is doing what it can to get its work in.
“We are being real smart about it,” Smith said. “With the heat, we are being smart and getting good work when we can.”
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Left-hander Ben Brecht (0-1, 2.57) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Left-hander Robby Ahlstrom (0-2, 6.08) is scheduled to start for Hickory.
