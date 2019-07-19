The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped a 6-0 Midwest League decision to Kane County on Thursday in Geneva, Ill.
Chris Betts had two hits for the Hot Rods, who fell to 56-40 and 17-9 in the second half with the series finale set for Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. CDT.
Miller Hogan (1-3) went four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in the loss. Chris Muller allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts over two innings in relief. Nick Sprengel threw the final two innings for Bowling Green and allowed two runs without a hit, one walk and three strikeouts.
On Friday, Bowling Green will send RHP Shane Baz (3-1, 3.19) to the mound to face Kane County RHP Adrian Del Moral (1-1, 2.40).
