Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Yoniel Curet (32) pitches to Winston-Salem Dash catcher Colby Smelley (14) in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Willy Vasquez (13) reaches to tag Winston-Salem Dash second baseman Loidell Chapelli (4) as he safely slides into third in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Willy Vasquez (13) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Chandler Simpson (5) runs a triple in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Chandler Simpson (5) safely slides into third base in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Xavier Isaac (30) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Hunter Haas (12) runs home on a triple in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Hunter Haas (12) gets a high-five from designated hitter Kamren James (3) after safely crossing home plate in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Yoniel Curet (32) pitches to Winston-Salem Dash first baseman Shawn Goosenberg (8) in the Hot Rods’ 8-3 win over the Dash at the BG Ballpark on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Hot Rods' offense picked up where it left off the previous night, rolling to an 8-3 over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (60-51 overall, 29-21 second half) scored in each of the first four innings and cruised from there building off a 17-1 win over the Dash on Tuesday.
Winston-Salem (55-57, 21-28) struck first with a sacrifice fly by Shawn Goosenberg in the top of the first, before the Hot Rods quickly took control.
Chandler Simpson tripled and scored on a double play to tie the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first and took the lead for good with two runs one inning later. Nick Schnell delivered an RBI single and scored on an RBI double by Kam James.
The Hot Rods pushed the lead to 6-1 in the third -- a rally that included an RBI double by Xavier Isaac and an RBI single by Hunter Haas. The Dash got a run back in the fourth, but the Hot Rods answered with two in the bottom of the inning -- including an RBI double by Carson Williams -- to make the score 8-2.
Winston-Salem added one more run in the ninth, but was unable to get any closer.
Isaac, Williams and Simpson finished with two hits each, while Williams and Simpson scored two runs each.
NEW GUYS
Some of the latest additions to the BG roster played a role in Wednesday’s victory.
Alex Cook tossed 2⅓ innings of relief to earn the win, his first decision in his second appearance since joining the Hot Rods. Issac’s two-hit night came one day after a two-hit debut with the Hot Rods.
Haas joined the Hot Rods last week and was playing in his second home game -- and now has three hits and four runs in two home games.
HOME COOKING
Wednesday was the Hot Rods' 40th win at Bowling Green Ballpark this season. The Hot Rods have the most wins at home among South Atlantic League teams, surpassing Greensboro’s 39 home wins.
While Bowling Green is 40-14, the Hot Rods are 20-37 on the road.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Right-hander Josimar Cousin (1-1, 4.32) is scheduled to start for Winston-Salem. Bowling Green’s starter is to be determined.
