Kyle Manzardo and Heriberto Hernandez each clubbed two-run homers as the Bowling Green Hot Rods won their fourth straight with a 4-3 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (48-28) got out to an early lead in the first inning when Ronny Simon sent the first pitch of the night from Hickory’s starter Robby Ahlstrom into right-center for a leadoff single. He moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt before Manzardo opened up the scoring with a two-run blast.
Hickory's Miguel Aparicio cut the lead in half with a solo shot in the second to make it 2-1, but BG fought back in the fourth with a two-out, two-run homer from Hernandez that increased the lead to 4-1.
Hickory (43-35) loaded the bases in the seventh and plated two runs on a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice to cut the Hot Rods' lead to 4-3.
Bowling Green's Cameron Leonard locked down the win with a 1-2-3 ninth, closing out the 4-3 victory.
Ben Brecht allowed one run in four innings of work on three hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Evan Reifert (1-0) earned his first win in Bowling Green, striking out all three batters he faced in his one inning. Nomar Rojas tossed a scoreless inning as well, allowing one hit with one strikeout. Conor Dryer threw two innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Leonard earned his third save of the season with two strikeouts in the ninth.
Bowling Green looks to clinch a series victory against Hickory on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.