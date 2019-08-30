The Bowling Green Hot Rods finished off their 2019 home schedule with a 1-0 victory over Lake County in front of a season-high 6,219 fans at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday night.
Bowling Green improved to 80-56, 41-25 in the second half, and will travel to South Bend for the final series of the season, which begins Saturday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.
For the first three innings, Alan Strong and Lake County starter Eli Lingos traded zeros. After Strong tossed a scoreless fourth, Lingos struck out the first two batters in the bottom half of the frame. However, with two outs, Ruben Cardenas crushed a 1-1 delivery over the left-field wall for his 13th home run of the season, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
The Captains threatened in the fifth against Strong, putting two runners on with one out, but Strong battled back, finishing his outing by striking out Quentin Holmes and Clark Scolamiero to end the inning and preserve the lead, which he handed off to Hector Figueroa.
After a scoreless sixth, Figueroa allowed consecutive singles with two outs in the seventh, but he induced a fielder’s choice from Holmes to strand the tying run at second.
Figueroa gave way to Michael Costanzo, who threw a spotless eighth before throwing a wild pitch on a strikeout to begin the ninth. After a foul out, Jesse Berardi rolled into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game, locking down the 1-0 win to end the home slate.
Strong (10-4) threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk, while striking out six and earning the win. Figueroa added two scoreless innings of relief, working around three hits, while striking out three. Costanzo threw two shutout innings of his own, striking out one and earning his third save.
On Saturday, right-hander Easton McGee (7-5, 3.59) will start for Bowling Green, while South Bend counters with righty Kohl Franklin (0-0, 0.00)
