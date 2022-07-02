The Bowling Green Hot Rods' comeback in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Asheville Tourists, while the second game was postponed and will be played at a later date when BG returns to Asheville in August.
In the continuation of Friday’s suspended game, the Tourists (31-41 overall, 5-2 second half) put up a total of six runs over the first three innings, but the Hot Rods mounted a comeback late in the contest.
BG (44-28, 3-4) got two runs in the sixth and Ronny Simon hit his team-leading 11th homer of the year in the seventh, cutting it to a 6-3 game. Runs in the eighth and ninth brought BG within a score, but the comeback fell short in a 6-5 loss.
The postponed game will be made up when the Hot Rods return to Asheville the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 4 as a doubleheader. The exact date and time have yet to be announced.
Ben Brecht (0-1) took the loss after pitching one inning while allowing a run with two hits and a strikeout. Conor Dryer allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts over two innings of work. Evan Reifert threw a scoreless inning while allowing two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa threw two scoreless, holding the Tourists to a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Cameron Leonard also threw two scoreless innings with a hit and a strikeout.
The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.