For a second time in three nights, the Bowling Green Hot Rods rallied off the Fort Wayne (Ind.) bullpen with a 4-2 come-from-behind win Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (61-42 overall, 22-11 second half) roughed up the TinCaps pen for four runs over the final two frames to erase a two-run deficit and complete a three-game sweep of Fort Wayne.
The Hot Rods battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the series opener Wednesday. It was only a two-run hole Friday, but for the first six innings it looked like that would be enough for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne (44-57, 11-22) got an RBI double from Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the first and an RBI single by Lee Solomon in the second to build a 2-0 lead that held through six innings.
TinCaps starter Omar Cruz held BG in check for 5 1/3 innings – tossing a two-hit shutout – but Fort Wayne went to the pen in the sixth and the Hot Rods were able to rally one inning later.
Bowling Green got on the board with an RBI single by Izzy Wilson off reliever Henry Henry, then took the lead on Osmy Gregorio’s two-out, two-run double later in the inning.
Jordan Qsar’s RBI triple in the eighth gave Bowling Green some insurance and Michael Constanzo made it stand with a perfect ninth to record his second save of the season.
Roberto Alvarez paced the offense with two hits, while Wilson, Tony Pena, and Russ Olive had a hit and a run scored each.
ROSTER MOVE
Before the game, the Hot Rods announced that right-hander Miller Hogan had been reassigned to Low A Hudson Valley (N.Y.) with right-handed Zack Trageton added to the Bowling Green roster.
Trageton made his debut Friday, tossing two innings of relief and earned the win.
UP NEXT
Bowling Green will open a three-game series with Lake County (Ohio) at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Right-hander Alan Strong (7-4, 3.06) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Strong is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts in July – including seven shutout innings in his last start at Quad Cities on July 20. He is 0-1 in two starts against Lake County – his first two starts of the season – allowing three earned runs in 11 innings.
Lake County’s starter is to be announced.{&end}
