The Bowling Green Hot Rods hit three homers in an 8-7 walk-off loss to the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Bowling Green (65-38 overall, 24-14 second half) started fast on Thursday with a three-run first inning against Dash starter Andrew Dalquist. Mason Auer led off the game with a walk and scored when Matthew Dyer tripled. Alika Williams made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly that plated Dyer, and Hernandez blasted a solo homer to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 edge.
Winston-Salem plated a run in the bottom of the first to narrow the deficit.
In the second, Luis Leon extended the lead with a solo homer off Dalquist, his third of the season, bringing the score to 4-1. BG scored again in the third to make it 5-1, but the Dash scored two in the third and fourth to tie the game.
Logan Driscoll added to the home run total and gave BG the lead back in the fifth. With two outs and Williams at first, Driscoll bashed his seventh long ball of the season over the right-field fence to give the Hot Rods the lead back at 7-5.
The Dash scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Bowling Green lead to 7-6. Winston-Salem evened it up in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs, but only coming away with a run to make it 7-7.
BG was held hitless over the final three innings of the game, with its lone baserunner coming in the seventh on a walk.
Winston-Salem loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out on a walk and two hits before a sacrifice fly scored the game-winning run. Bowling Green took their first loss of the series in a walk-off setback, 8-7.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Nathan Wiles allowed six runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision. Nomar Rojas blew a save and let up one run on three hits with two strikeouts. Cameron Leonard (2-4) took the loss, allowing one run over 1.2 innings on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Dash continue their series on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Bowling Green will start right-hander Austin Vernon (0-1, 6.00) to the mound against Winston-Salem righty Cristian Mena (1-3, 4.75).