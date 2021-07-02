A defensive lapse proved costly for the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 7-3 loss to the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Back-to-back errors paved the way for a big fourth inning that allowed Greensboro to take control and beat the Hot Rods for the first time in three tries.
“Two uncharacteristic errors in the ballgame -- they just happened to be back-to-back,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “You are not going to see that very often out of our defense. It happened tonight and we just weren’t able to recover from that inning.”
Bowling Green (33-16) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with Blake Smith driving in both runs -- the first on a ground out in the first and the second on a single two innings later.
The lead wouldn’t last, with errors playing prominently in Greensboro’s comeback.
An Osmy Gregorio error with two outs extended the inning and put two runners on. Pedro Martinez committed an error that allowed the first run of the night for Greensboro and extended the inning for Will Matthiessen, who smacked a two-run double to right center that gave the Grasshoppers a 3-2 advantage.
Matthiessen would score on Andres Alveraz’s RBI single to cap the four-run fourth.
The Hot Rods cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning on Jordan Qsar’s ninth homer of the season, but Bowling Green was unable to get any closer.
Alvarez drove home Matthiessen with an RBI single and scored on Matthew Fraizer’s RBI single to stretch the lead to 6-3 in the sixth and Matthiessen pushed the lead to four with a solo homer in the eighth.
Greensboro finished with 11 hits, seven from Alvarez and Matthiessen.
“Those were two guys we weren’t expecting to get seven of their 11 hits,” Smith said. “They took good at-bats against us. You start getting at this level and everyone in the lineup are pretty good hitters.”
Bowling Green finished with four hits, with Connor Hollis scoring two runs.
Jayden Murray took the loss, allowing four unearned runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.
POSTSEASON RETURNS
Minor league baseball announced Wednesday that there will be a postseason baseball this season after originally announcing before the season the postseason was temporarily on hold.
The top two teams in the High A-East league, regardless of division, will advance to the championship, which will be a best-of-five series beginning Sept. 21. The Hot Rods entered play Thursday with the best record in the league.
“How exciting is that, not just for players and coaches but for all of minor league baseball,” Smith said. “It’s exciting for fans. It’s exciting for home cities. I think that just puts a lot of things back in perspective about how far we have come since the start of spring training.”
UP NEXT
The six-game series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Left-hander John Doxakis (0-1, 9.82) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Right-hander Grant Ford (3-1, 5.79) is scheduled to start for Greensboro.