Patience paid off for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who inched closer to clinching the Midwest League Eastern Division with a 3-1 win over the Lake County (Ohio) Captains on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Unable to mount much offense off Lake County starter Ethan Hankins, Bowling Green (79-56 overall, 40-25 second half) was able to keep it close thanks to strong pitching of its own before rallying off the Lake County bullpen. With the victory, and a South Bend (Ind.) loss, the Hot Rods' magic number to clinch the division is two with five games left.
“I think that is our goal,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “Our goal is to win the division in the second half. Hopefully we can go into the playoffs with some good momentum.”
Lake County (73-62, 33-33) struck first with an RBI single by Daniel Schneemann, but it would be the Captains' only run of the night.
Bowling Green scratched across the tying run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Chris Betts, but it was the only blemish against Hankins. The 2018 first-rounder struck out 10, allowing two hits, but left after throwing 75 pitches in four innings.
With Hankins out, the Hot Rods took advantage – getting an RBI double from Ford Proctor and a sacrifice fly by Ruben Cardenas in the bottom of the fifth.
“Obviously, you want to knock the starter out but he was pitching really well,” Ruiz said. “He threw a lot of pitches, so he had to leave in the fifth inning. Then we took advantage of the bullpen and that was huge for us.”
BG starter Miller Hogan and relievers Nick Sprengel and Joel Peguero combined to hold the Captains to three singles and a walk over the final four innings.
Hogan earned the win to improve to 7-3, allowing one run and four hits in five innings. Sprengel tossed three scoreless innings, striking out five, and Peguero pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 15th save of the season.
“That was a very clean game,” Ruiz said. “Defensively we played really well and our pitching was really nice. Hogan gave us a chance for five innings and then Sprengel was really, really good. Then Peguero closed that game and that was fun to watch.”
ROSTER MOVE
Before the game, the Hot Rods announced that infielder Russ Olive was activated from the injured list with outfielder Tony Pena reassigned to Princeton (W.Va.) in the Appalachian League.
UP NEXT
The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, the Hot Rods' final home game of the regular season.
Right-hander Alan Strong (9-4, 2.97) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Strong is tied for the team lead with 11 quality starts, reaching at least six innings in eight of the last 10 starts. He has made five appearances against Lake County this season, four starts, allowing 12 earned runs in 28 innings of work.
Left-hander Eli Lingos (3-3, 3.80) is scheduled to start for the Captains. Lingos will be making his 30th appearance for Lake County this season, his 10th start. He has struggled on the road, pitching to a 4.76 ERA in 16 appearances. He has made five appearances against Bowling Green this season, one start, allowing seven earned runs in 13 innings.
