Curtis Mead, Pedro Martinez, and Evan Edwards each knocked in three runs to boost the Bowling Green Hot Rods to an 11-4 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday in front of a sellout crowd at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Dash (26-38) scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Bowling Green (43-21) quickly tied the game in the bottom of the frame against Winston-Salem starter Davis Martin. Greg Jones led off with a walk and advanced to second on a stolen base. One out later, Mead doubled to right field to score Jones and cut the deficit to 2-1. Mead moved to third on an Edwards ground out and Blake Hunt tied the game with an RBI base hit.
Bowling Green brought in five runs in the bottom of the second with Martin still on the mound. Connor Hollis and Hill Alexander led off walks and Jones singled to bring in Hollis and take the lead, 3-2. Martinez walked, and in the next at-bat, Mead grounded out to score Alexander to make it 4-2.
With two runners still on, Edwards crushed a ball over the wall in left-center field to expand the Hot Rods' advantage to 7-2.
Winston-Salem added a run in the top of the third to cut the lead to 7-3.
After two scoreless innings, Bowling Green scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth frame. Hollis worked a one-out walk and Alexander singled to put runners at first and second. Jones walked to load the bases and Martinez brought the eighth run in with a fielder’s choice. Mead struck again with a blooper to right, scoring Alexander and giving the Hot Rods a 9-3 lead.
Two more came in to score for Bowling Green in the eighth against Dash reliever Brian Glowicki. Alexander doubled with one out and advanced to third on a base hit by Jones. Martinez cleared the bases with a double and extended the lead to 11-3.
The Dash scored a run in the top of the ninth, but Hot Rods reliever Chris Gau shut the door on an 11-4 win.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Michael Mercado (1-4) tossed five innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five in his first win of the year. Justin Sterner hurled two hitless innings, walking one and striking out five. Michael Costanzo pitched a scoreless inning while allowing one hit. Gau pitched the final inning, surrendering one run on three hits, walking one and striking out three.
The Hot Rods and Dash play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Bowling Green sends left-hander Jacob Lopez (2-1, 2.82) to the mound against Winston-Salem righty Johan Dominguez (3-4, 4.82).