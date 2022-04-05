The Bowling Green Hot Rods’ opening day roster is taking shape as manager Jeff Smith and his staff and players begin to arrive at Bowling Green Ballpark.
While rosters have yet to be finalized heading into Friday’s opener against Asheville (N.C). at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark, it hasn’t tempered the excitement with Bowling Green looking to add another championship banner after winning the High A East championship last season.
Smith said at Tuesday’s media day that there is a ton of excitement in the air as the season approaches.
“It was a very unique spring training in terms of most of our players on this team started spring training right around March 1 with no big league team yet,” Smith said. “As spring training went on, the big league team came over and a lot of our players helped participate in spring training and still are down there a little bit – helping play as the extra guys or doing more during spring training. Coming up here we are just getting a feel for our team now, seeing a lot of our players.”
It was the franchise’s second title in the last three seasons played – part of a culture cultivated by Bowling Green’s affiliate the Tampa Bay Rays. That winning culture wasn’t just on display at the big league level, with the Rays finishing with the most wins in the American League. Bowling Green and Charleston (S.C), the Rays’ Low A affiliate, both won 82 games last season and claimed titles in their respective leagues.
“I think it is special,” said pitcher Seth Johnson, who played for Charleston last season. “I think you don’t really see it around minor league baseball because it’s more focused on individual players and stuff, but I think the Rays do a good job of getting guys used to win – prepared to win – at every level they play at.”
Johnson said he couldn’t think of a better way to follow up a championship at Charleston last year with one in Bowling Green this season.
“It’s exciting,” Johnson said. “One step closer to the big leagues, which is always the goal. We are excited about being in a new area, a new team, new fans. We’re just going to try to bring another championship here.”
Right fielder Diego Infante and infielder Alika Williams played for both franchises last season. Both are eager to build off last year’s success while continuing their development in professional baseball.
“It’s amazing to be here,” Infante said. “I think it is the best organization in baseball.”
Williams got to see a little more of the Rays’ system playing four games with Durham last year. Earlier this week, Williams got in a spring training game with the Rays – a taste of the big leagues that motivates him even more as the season approaches.
“I remember my college coach told me this, ‘If a team is winning, you are usually playing pretty well,’ ” Williams said. “I think the most important thing is to compete and play your butt off everyday.”
While last season’s championship came with a full season and a best-of-five championship series between the teams with the two best records, this year returns to a more traditional minor league season – divided into two halves consisting of 66 games.
Smith said going back to the first-half/second-half format determining playoff teams won’t change his approach on the field.
“I take it real slow,” Smith said. “I always go by how many 10-game seasons can we win. I divide the season into 10-game seasons and if every 10 games we can be .500 or above, then we will be in pretty good shape. This time of the year, it’s all going to come down to pitching. Your whole staff of 16 pitchers are going to have to do quite a bit.”{&end}