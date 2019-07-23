The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped a 1-0 decision to Quad Cities in Midwest League action Monday in Davenport, Iowa.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Caleb Sampen allowed one unearned run over seven innings as Bowling Green dropped its second straight in the series finale of a three-game set. The Hot Rods are 58-42 overall and 19-11 in the second half ahead of a leaguewide off day Tuesday.
The River Bandits took the lead in the fourth after Sampen sat down the first nine hitters he faced. Ramiro Rodriguez led off with a single and went to second on an errant pickoff attempt at first. A ground ball out off the bat of Freudis Nova sent Rodriguez to third while Austin Dennis’ sacrifice fly plated Rodriguez to give Quad Cities a 1-0 edge.
The lone run was the only scoring the River Bandits could get against Sampen, who allowed six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Chris Muller threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods return to action Wednesday, welcoming in the Fort Wayne TinCaps to Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
