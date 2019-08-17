Jonathan Aranda extended his hit streak to nine games in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 3-2 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday to open a four-game series at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The Hot Rods are 32-22 in the second half and 71-53 overall ahead of Sunday’s 2:05 p.m. CDT first pitch in the second game of the series.
The TinCaps took a 1-0 lead in the second behind a two-out homer off the bat of Ethan Skender, but the Hot Rods backed starter Easton McGee with a pair of runs in the third to take the lead. Chris Betts led off the frame with a single to right field against Fort Wayne starter Adrian Martinez. Grant Witherspoon drove Betts in to tie the game with a double to right-center, moving to third on the throw to home. Osmy Gregorio lifted a sacrifice fly to left field in the next at-bat with Witherspoon tagging and scoring to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 advantage.
Fort Wayne rallied in the sixth. With one out, Ripken Reyes and Blake Hunt tripled in consecutive at-bats to tie the game while Chris Givin worked a two-out walk to chase McGee from the game.
Reliever Chris Muller entered from the bullpen and walked both Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Ethan Skender to force home the go-ahead run to give the TinCaps a 3-2 lead. The Hot Rods were held to one hit and three walks over the final five innings, striking out 11 times as the TinCaps took game one of the four-game set.
McGee (7-5) took the loss after working 5 2/3 innings while allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Muller allowed two walks over 1 1/3 innings of work with two strikeouts. Joel Peguero threw a scoreless inning in the eighth, striking out one.
On Sunday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Caleb Sampen (9-4, 2.68) against TinCaps lefty Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.59).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.