Bob Seymour went 3-for-5 at the plate, including a first inning two-run homer, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods' run support stopped shortly after as the Greenville Drive handed them a 10-4 loss on Tuesday at Flour Field in Greenville, S.C.
Bowling Green (17-15) plated two runs in the first inning off Greenville starter Wikelman Gonzalez. Junior Caminero reached first on a fielding error by Gonzalez and scored on a two-run homer from Seymour, putting the Hot Rods up 2-0.
The Drive (15-18) rebounded in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Keyshawn Askew. Max Ferguson singled and Marcelo Mayer was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Blaze Jordan doubled down the right-field line to score Ferguson and make it a 2-1 ballgame. Bryan Gonzalez launched a three-run homer over the left-field wall that put the Drive up 4-2.
In the top of the third, Caminero cut the deficit to 4-3 with a solo homer over the right-field wall.
Greenville increased their lead off Askew in the bottom of the fourth. Gonzalez smacked a lead-off homer to put the Drive up 5-3. Eddinson Paulino was hit by a pitch and Miguel Ugueto singled to put runners on first and third. Tyler Miller lifted a sacrifice fly to right, plating Paulino to make it 6-3. Alex Erro reached second on a throwing error from Willy Vasquez and scored on a single from Ferguson to push the Drive’s lead to 7-3.
After the Drive plated a run in the seventh and two in the eighth, the Hot Rods brought across another run in the top of the ninth off Greenville reliever Robert Kwitatkowski. Carson Williams doubled and scored on an RBI single from Seymour, but the Hot Rods couldn’t score the rest of the way, falling by a final score of 10-4.
Gonzalez (2-2) picked up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits, four walks and eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 frames. Askew (2-4) took the loss, going 3 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and the Drive play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT. Bowling Green will start left-hander Patrick Wicklander (1-1, 3.38), while Greenville will start righty Angel Bastardo (0-4, 6.11).