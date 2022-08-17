Mason Auer homered and Abiezel Ramirez had three RBIs for Bowling Green, but the Greenville Drive put up seven runs late to hand the Hot Rods an 11-8 loss at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday.
Auer led off the game with a home run off Wyatt Olds to open up the scoring in the first inning, but Greenville (41-67 overall, 15-27 second half) responded with a three-run shot to take a two-run lead in the second.
The Drive added another on a sacrifice fly in the third to extend their lead to 4-1.
Alexander Ovalles and Heriberto Hernandez were both hit by pitches to start off the fourth for BG (66-42, 25-18). Johan Lopez singled to load the bases before Ramirez cleared them with a game-tying triple.
Auer singled to lead off the fifth and stole second and third before scoring the go-ahead run on Ovalles’ single.
Bowling Green added three more runs in the seventh against Drive reliever Jordan DiValerio. Alika Willams and Ovalles led off with singles and Hernandez doubled in Williams to plate the first run of the inning. Matthew Dyer and Nate Soria scored two more on back-to-back singles to extend the lead to 8-4.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Greenville stormed back in the eighth and scored seven runs on five hits to take an 11-8 lead. Bowling Green did not reach base in the final two frames, dropping their second-straight in an 11-8 setback.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Nathan Wiles tossed three innings in a no-decision, allowing four runs on four walks and three hits with four strikeouts. Franklin Dacosta threw three shutout innings, striking out five and allowing one walk. Evan Reifert (4-2) took the loss in 1 2/3 innings of work, allowing five runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Conor Dryer tossed the final 1 1/3 frames, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Bowling Green and Greenville will continue their series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Patrick Wicklander (3-4, 5.98) will start for the Hot Rods against Drive righty Tyler Uberstine (1-1, 2.45).