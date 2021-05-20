The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped the third game of the series to the Rome Braves after a 2-1 loss Thursday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.
The Hot Rods will play the fourth of six games against the Braves with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday.
The Hot Rods (10-5) scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning against Braves starter Alan Rangel. Roberto Alvarez led off the inning with a single. He moved up on a wild pitch before Osmy Gregorio doubled him home to give Bowling Green a 1-0 edge.
In the bottom of the third, the Braves tied the game against Hot Rods starter Joe LaSorsa. Shean Michel reached on an error by Bowling Green third baseman Jacson McGowan. Cody Miligan moved him to third on a single. A double steal drew a throw from Alvarez to second base, bringing in Michel to score, tying the game at 1-all.
The bats went silent for both teams until the bottom of the eighth when the Braves took the lead against Hot Rods reliever Miller Hogan. Kevin Josephina reached on a fielder’s choice with one out and Michael Harris drove him home with an RBI double, giving Rome a 2-1 lead. Bowling Green moved the tying run to third base in the top of the ninth, but Braves reliever Indigo Diaz struck out the final two hitters of the game to close out a 2-1 Hot Rods loss.
LaSorsa tossed four innings, giving up one hit and one unearned run in a no decision. Tanner Dodson came in for two innings of relief and gave up four hits while striking out four with one walk. Miller Hogan (0-2) picked up his second loss of the season after pitching two innings, giving up four hits, one run and striking out three.
Bowling Green will send right-hander Michael Mercado (0-1, 8.53) against righty Bryce Elder (0-0, 4.73) on Friday.