Mason Auer had four hits, but a ninth-inning, two-run, walk off homer sealed a 6-5 loss for the Bowling Green Hot Rods to the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night in Asheville, N.C.
The Tourists (55-65 overall, 31-26 second half) jumped out to an early lead with a three-run first inning and added a run in the third to take a 4-0 advantage, but the Hot Rods (73-49, 32-25) made a charge in the fifth, sixth and seventh against Asheville starter Heitor Tokar and reliever Ray Gaither.
In the fifth, nine hitters came to the plate with BG collecting three runs on five hits to cut their deficit to 4-3. They tied the game in the sixth after three walks loaded the bases and a wild pitch allowed Michael Berglund to score, making it a 4-4 game.
In the seventh, Johan Lopez led off with a double to left and scored when Abiezel Ramirez singled to left with one out, giving the Hot Rods their first lead of the night, 5-4.
The BG bullpen held the one-run lead together until the ninth, when a leadoff walk was followed by a two-run, walk off homer from Tim Borden II to give the Tourists a 6-5 win.
Logan Workman allowed four runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision. Graeme Stinson threw two scoreless frames, giving up a hit with two strikeouts. Haden Erbe threw two hitless, scoreless frames while allowing two walks with two strikeouts in a hold. Conor Dryer (5-2) allowed two runs with a walk and a hit, which was the walk off homer in a loss and a blown save.
The two teams continue their series on Friday night with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Right-hander Anthony Molina (12-2, 2.75) will take the mound for BG, while Asheville righty Christian Mejias (1-3, 7.76) gets the ball for the Tourists.