Jacson McGowan had two hits, including a homer, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 5-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Friday at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
Hot Rods starter John Doxakis held the Crawdads to one hit over his first three innings of work, but Hickory (16-30) broke open the game in the fourth against the southpaw. Pedro Gonzalez led off with a single and stole second while Frainyer Chavez singled to left. Both runners stole a base to move up 90-feet and Blain Crim singled to score Chavez, giving Hickory a 1-0 lead. The ball never left the infield for the next two hitters, but a pair of runs extended Hickory’s lead to 3-0.
Bowling Green (30-15) picked up a run in the fifth off Hickory starter Zak Kent. The righty shut down the Hot Rods lineup until Jordan Qsar singled to left and Hill Alexander did the same. McGowan followed with the same result, driving in Qsar to make it a 3-1 game.
The Crawdads scored runs in the fifth and sixth before the Hot Rods got back on the board in the seventh. McGowan took Hickory reliever Sean Chandler deep to make it a 5-2 game.
Doxakis (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts over four innings of work. Tanner Dodson tossed two innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit and a walk with three strikeouts. Alan Strong pitched the eighth and ninth innings, striking out three.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads continue their six-game series on Saturday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Hot Rods left-hander Joe La Sorsa (2-0, 2.86) will take the mound against Crawdads lefty Avery Weems (1-3, 3.97).