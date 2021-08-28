The Bowling Green Hot Rods lost 10-5 in extra innings to the Rome Braves on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Braves (44-55) took the lead in the top of the second inning on a Luke Waddell RBI base hit, giving Rome a 1-0 advantage.
Bowling Green (69-31) responded in the fourth inning against Rome starter Jared Shuster. Jacson McGowan led off with a solo homer to left, tying the game at 1-1. Roberto Alvarez made it back-to-back bombs with his first homer of the year, putting the Hot Rods in the lead, 2-1.
Rome tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on a Waddell solo homer.
Bowling Green answered in the bottom half with Shuster still on the mound. Logan Driscoll launched the third Hot Rods home run of the night, regaining the lead 3-2.
Waddell struck again in the top of the eighth, tying the game with his second homer of the game. The contest didn’t stay tied long, with the Hot Rods taking the lead back against Rome reliever Tyler Ferguson. Curtis Mead led off the inning with a base hit and advanced to second on Grant Witherspoon’s single. One out later, Driscoll brought Mead home on a sacrifice fly, giving Bowling Green a 4-3 advantage.
Rome answered quickly in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Brett Langhorne hit a solo homer, evening the score at 4-4. Ferguson held the Hot Rods scoreless in the top of the ninth, forcing extra innings.
The Braves produced six runs in the top of the 10th, highlighted by a Carlos Martinez grand slam to take the lead 10-4.
Bowling Green plated a run in the bottom half against Braves pitcher Marrick Crouse. Alika Williams started as the extra-innings runner at second base and came in to score on a Pedro Martinez base hit, making a 10-5 game. The Hot Rods couldn’t create any more runs, losing the game 10-5.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Ian Seymour tossed five innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out 10 in a no-decision. Trey Cumbie went two innings, giving up one run on one hit and striking out three with a blown save. Ezequiel Zabaleta hurled two innings, surrendering two runs on two hits while striking out four with a blown save. Michael Costanzo’s (2-1) outing lasted one out, allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits with a walk in his first loss of the year. Zack Trageton recorded the final two outs, giving up one hit and striking out two.
The Hot Rods and Braves play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Hot Rods start right-hander Carlos Garcia (6-1, 4.04) against Rome righty Darius Vines (2-4, 3.67).