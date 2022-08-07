The Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers used a late barrage to down the Bowling Green Hot Rods 11-7 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Greensboro (44-56 overall, 17-18 second half) scored 10 runs in the final four frames off the BG bullpen to salvage the finale of the six-game series and snap a three-game winning streak for Bowling Green (63-37, 22-13).
The Hot Rods appeared on the way to a fourth straight win after building a three-run lead through five.
Greensboro got a run in the top of the third on an errant pickoff throw by starter Logan Workman, but Heriberto Hernandez answered with a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to give BG the lead and Johan Lopez added an RBI single in the fifth to make the score 4-1.
The Grasshoppers tied the game on one swing in the sixth – a bases-clearing, three-run double by Jackson Glenn. Greensboro added three more in the seventh – on a two-run single by Dariel Lopez and a bases-loaded walk to Luke Brown – to take a 7-4 lead.
Bowling Green got two back – an RBI single by Hernandez and a sac fly by Logan Driscoll in the bottom of the seventh – to trim the deficit to one.
Greensboro added an RBI double by Jacob Gonzalez in the top of the eighth, before Gionti Turner hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to one again.
Greensboro added three more runs in the ninth to get some insurance and the Hot Rods went in order in the bottom of the inning.
Cameron Leonard (2-3) took the loss, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning. Workman went the first four innings, allowing one unearned run and four hits with six strikeouts.
Hernandez, Turner and Mason Auer finished with two hits each.
SERIES RECAP
Bowling Green took four out of six in the series, scoring at least five runs in every game.
The Hot Rods held Greensboro to three runs or less in three of the six games, including a 6-0 shutout Saturday – Bowling Green’s eighth shutout of the season. Hernandez had nine hits in the series with four homers and 12 RBIs.
HOMETOWN HERO
Brown, a former standout from Bowling Green High School, went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday’s finale – his fourth appearance in the series, third start.
He finished the series 3-for-18 with two RBIs. Greensboro will make one more visit to Bowling Green Ballpark this season, a six-game series beginning Sept. 6
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods will have Monday off before opening a six-game series at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Dash at 6 p.m. CDT Tuesday.
Bowling Green is 4-2 against the Dash this season, winning a six-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark in June. Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s series opener.