Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Dominic Keegan (20) hits a two run home run during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Roel Garcia III (37) delivers a pitch during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) slides back to first base during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (left) looks to make a play at second base during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) makes a throw to first base during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Shane Sasaki (6) bats during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Dominic Keegan (20) celebrates a two run home run with Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (left) and Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Dru Baker (4) during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Dru Baker (4) bats during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) bats during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Willy Vasquez (13) bats during a game against the Greenville Drive on Sunday, July 29, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Hot Rods’ four game win streak came to a halt with an 8-2 loss to the Greenville Drive on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Greenville scored eight unanswered runs to blow past the Hot Rods – denying Bowling Green (48-43 overall, 17-13 second half) a chance to take five games in the six-game series.
The Hot Rods struck first with a two-run homer from Dominic Keegan in the bottom of the first inning, but it was all Drive from there.
After four scoreless innings, BG starter Roel Garcia surrendered a game-tying two-run homer from Eddinson Paulino with one out in the fifth. It was the only blemish of the day for Garcia, who allowed four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.
Greenville (49-47, 13-17) broke it open off the BG bullpen in the sixth.
Sandy Gaston allowed four out of five batters to reach base – including RBI singles from Brainer Bonaci and Tyler Miller to fuel a five-run rally. Max Ferguson added an RBI groundout and Karon Simas delivered a two-run single to make the score 7-2.
The Drive added an Allen Castro homer in the seventh to cap the score.
Gaston took the loss, dropping to 1-5 on the season with his ERA climbing to 7.29.
The Hot Rods finished with seven hits, two from Keegan.
RED-HOT SERIES
Keegan’s two-hit day capped a sizzling series against the Drive. In five games, Keegan tallied seven hits with three homers and 10 RBIs. He had three multi-hit games, including a two-homer, seven-RBI night in Friday’s 20-8 win. The seven-RBI night set the franchise record for most RBIs in a game.
Brock Jones, who did not play in Sunday’s finale, homered in three straight games and is 9-for-20 in his last five games.
SERIES RECAP
The Hot Rods claimed four out of six in the series to move three games ahead of the Drive in the second-half standings.
Bowling Green scored 50 runs in the series, including 42 in a three-game stretch in the middle of the series. Greenville took the opener 7-4 behind six unearned runs and held the Hot Rods to four total runs over the final two games – with BG winning 2-1 on Saturday.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open a six-game series at Winston-Salem at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Neither team has named a starter for Tuesday’s opener.{&end}
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.