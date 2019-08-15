The Bowling Green Hot Rods returned home with an offensive thud, falling 4-1 in 12 innings to the Dayton (Ohio) Dragons in the opener of a three-game series Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (69-52 overall, 30-21 second half) finished 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position, squandering a solid night on the mound by BG starter Shane Baz and four relievers.
“It definitely was a tough one,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively. We had runners in scoring position and we couldn’t do anything to drive those runners in and we paid the price. We had our chances. We couldn’t execute.”
The teams combined to go 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position through the first nine innings, with the game scoreless through 10.
Dayton (50-71, 22-29) finally broke through in the 11th with a two-out, RBI single by Morgan Lofstrom. Bowling Green was able to tie it in the bottom of the inning when Ruben Cardenas scored on an error. The Hot Rods had the winning run at second with one out, but Seaver Whalen struck out and Roberto Alvarez flied out to right to send the game to the 12th.
The Dragons seized control in the 12th when Whalen’s throwing error on an infield single allowed two runs to score. Dayton added some insurance on an RBI groundout by Miles Gordon and the Hot Rods went in order in the bottom of the 12th.
Bowling Green was held to four hits, two by Alvarez.
Baz set the tone on the mound for the Hot Rods with five scoreless innings – allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts – but remained winless since June 22, a span of eight starts. The bullpen allowed one earned run over seven innings of work.
”Shane did a really good job,” Ruiz said. “The bullpen did a really good job. One mistake in the 12th and that was the difference in the game.”
ROSTER MOVE
Before the game, the Hot Rods announced that right-hander Cristofer Ogando has been promoted to High A Port Charlotte (Fla.). Ogando made 31 appearances, earning six saves and striking out 65 in 51 2/3 innings.
Right-hander Chris Muller was added to the roster to replace Ogando.
UP NEXT
Right-hander Miller Hogan (4-3, 3.10) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Hogan has won his last three starts, allowing four earned runs in 17 innings. He has made three appearances against the Dragons this season, one start, allowing five runs and 14 hits with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.
Right-hander Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.95) is scheduled to start for Dayton. Richardson has struggled on the road, going 1-4 with an 8.63 ERA in 11 starts. He has made one appearance against the Hot Rods this season, allowing five runs and eight hits in four innings.
