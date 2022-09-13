Logan Workman threw five no-hit innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods' defense folded late in a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Rome Braves in the series-opening game of the SAL Divisional Series on Tuesday night at AdventHeal th Stadium in Rome, Ga.
The series continues Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark for Game 2 of the three-game set.
The first run of the game didn’t score until the fourth inning when the Hot Rods finally got to Braves starter Royber Salinas. Heriberto Hernandez led off with a single to left and took second and third on a pair of groundball outs. Johan Lopez served a double to the right-center field gap, scoring Hernandez to give BG a 1-0 lead.
The score stayed 1-0 while the Hot Rods' pitching staff, led by Workman, kept Rome hitless until the seventh inning when the no-hit bid was broken up by a bunt.
In the eighth, the Hot Rods lost the lead. A fly ball to left dropped in front of Hernandez, allowing runners from second and third to score to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the ninth with two outs, Logan Driscoll singled as a pinch hitter and Gionti Turner took over as a pinch runner. Turner scored when Abiezel Ramirez doubled to left, tying the game 2-all.
In the bottom of the 10th, with two outs and a placed runner at second, Cal Conley hit a ground ball to second base but Ramirez made an errant throw to first. The error allowed the game-winning run to score, giving the Braves a 3-2 walk-off win.
Workman went five no-hit innings in a no-decision, walking two and striking out seven. Antonio Menendez earned a hold, allowing one run on a hit over 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk. Kyle Whitten blew a save, allowing a run to score on one hit with a walk in his 2/3s of an inning. Evan Reifert tossed a shutout inning while allowing a hit and striking out one.
Austin Vernon (0-1) took the loss, charged with an unearned run and a strikeout.
