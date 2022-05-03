MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Hot Rods drop series opener at Wilmington Daily News May 3, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped the series opener at the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks 3-2 in 10 innings Tuesday.Bowling Green (14-8) rallied to force extra innings before Wilmington (11-11) walked it off in the 10th.Garrett Hiott's second home run of the year gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead in the third, but Wilmington scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead.Hiott scored the tying run in the seventh after Alika Williams got caught in a rundown, but Wilmington won it on a sacrifice fly in the 10th. Zack Trageton worked five plus innings, allowing two runs and six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.Addison Moss and Sean Mullen threw two scoreless innings, while Matthew Peguero (2-1) allowed the unearned run in the 10th to take the loss.The series continues at 5:35 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Lefty John Doxakis (1-1, 2.89) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with righty Michael Cuevas (0-2, 2.79) the scheduled starter for Wilmington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bowling Green Hot Rods Wilimington Blue Rocks Minor League Baseball Opener Wilmington Hot Rod Baseball Sport Series Bowling Green Garrett Hiott Lead Recommended for you